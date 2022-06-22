Verra has declined to adopt tonne-year accounting for its Verified Carbon Standard following three months of public consultations, but says it will continue to hear opinions and could change its mind in the future.
Verra delays adopting tonne-year accounting for forestry credits
Verra has declined to adopt tonne-year accounting for its Verified Carbon Standard following three months of public consultations, but says it will continue to hear opinions and could change its mind in the future.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.