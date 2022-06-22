Americas > Verra delays adopting tonne-year accounting for forestry credits

Verra delays adopting tonne-year accounting for forestry credits

Published 22:00 on June 22, 2022  /  Last updated at 22:21 on June 22, 2022  /  Americas, Canada, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Verra has declined to adopt tonne-year accounting for its Verified Carbon Standard following three months of public consultations, but says it will continue to hear opinions and could change its mind in the future.

