UN COP28 climate talks to be held at Expo City Dubai

Published 17:57 on June 22, 2022

The UAE said on Wednesday it will host the 2023 UN climate talks at its state-of-the-art Expo City in Dubai - the second straight Middle East destination after this year's Egypt conference - with the Gulf nation aiming to boost its climate credentials by showcasing its clean energy initiatives.