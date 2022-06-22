The UAE said on Wednesday it will host the 2023 UN climate talks at its state-of-the-art Expo City in Dubai – the second straight Middle East destination after this year’s Egypt conference – with the Gulf nation aiming to boost its climate credentials by showcasing its clean energy initiatives.
UN COP28 climate talks to be held at Expo City Dubai
The UAE said on Wednesday it will host the 2023 UN climate talks at its state-of-the-art Expo City in Dubai - the second straight Middle East destination after this year's Egypt conference - with the Gulf nation aiming to boost its climate credentials by showcasing its clean energy initiatives.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.