Modelled findings in a report published Wednesday have found that by scaling wind and solar power even faster, fossil fuel consumption could be reduced by a significant proportion by 2030 at no additional cost relative to stated policies as well as the EU’s proposed Fit for 55 climate package.
Analysts forecast European fossil fuel consumption could halve by 2030 at no extra cost
Modelled findings in a report published Wednesday have found that by scaling wind and solar power even faster, fossil fuel consumption could be reduced by a significant proportion by 2030 at no additional cost relative to stated policies as well as the EU's proposed Fit for 55 climate package.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.