Analysts forecast European fossil fuel consumption could halve by 2030 at no extra cost

Published 16:39 on June 22, 2022 / Last updated at 16:39 on June 22, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

Modelled findings in a report published Wednesday have found that by scaling wind and solar power even faster, fossil fuel consumption could be reduced by a significant proportion by 2030 at no additional cost relative to stated policies as well as the EU's proposed Fit for 55 climate package.