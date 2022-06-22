Korean financial firm teams up with forestry IGO to scout, develop Asian REDD+ projects

A South Korean asset management company and a Seoul-based forest-focused intergovernmental organisation have announced plans to work together to identify and develop REDD+ projects across the IGO’s membership region.