Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:41 on June 22, 2022 / Last updated at 12:41 on June 22, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

EUA prices shrugged off one of the weakest daily auctions of the year to stand little unchanged at midday on Wednesday, as traders focused on the expiry of the June options contract and this afternoon's vote in the European Parliament on the EU ETS reform package.