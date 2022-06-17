EU legislators should consider alternative options to adequately ensure vulnerable citizens don’t end up worse off due to the proposed parallel ETS on heating and road transport, according to a report by Germany-funded researchers.
EU lawmakers should rethink ETS2 options to protect the poorest –study
