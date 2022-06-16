Investment Associate, Revalue Nature – London

Revalue Nature focuses on financing and developing the highest integrity nature-based carbon projects globally. We differentiate ourselves by combining a robust investment approach with world-class project development services in-house, all underpinned by our advanced spatial intelligence platform.

We are building on strong foundations to deliver at scale and with the highest integrity:

· Our team has exceptional track-record of designing and delivering the world’s highest impact carbon projects.

· We have built long-term partnerships and are working in iconic landscapes with leading players in the nature conservation and restoration space.

· We offer unrivalled opportunities for our talent. We want this to be a place which allows you to do the best work of your life, while also focusing on balance outside of work.

What are we looking for?

We are not just another company in this space, we want to be the leaders, and we are rapidly scaling up our team to achieve it. We are looking for the most mission-driven, talented people to grow and scale our impact. If you have a ‘bias towards action’ and you are driven by our same values and mission, we want to know you.

Delivering natural solutions at scale requires diverse thinkers truly committed to revaluing nature through transparent, equitable partnerships and systems change. We seek a truly diverse range of applicants from around the world by career stage, background, and approach.

The Investment Associate is responsible to the Edit Kiss, Chief Investment Officer for assisting with all investment related tasks across the portfolio. Working alongside the Chief Investment Officer and portfolio team this role would be ideally based in London but other locations can also be considered.

What are the main responsibilities of the role?

The Investment Associate task include:

Performing market analysis and ad-hoc research on various market related topics

Carrying out investment modelling and structuring of transactions

Liaising with various regional teams and assisting with project budgets and project commercial terms

Supporting CIO with investor relations and related reporting

Preparation of investment materials (presentations, pitch decks)

Financial risk assessment of project and portfolio modelling

Assisting with investor pitches and presentations

Preparing data rooms and assisting with investor due diligence

Preparation of Investment Committee memos and other supporting analysis, documentation

Monitor and report on financial performance and risk profile of existing portfolio investments

Coordinate the execution of transactions including working closely with operational team

What do we expect from you?

· A love of nature; a strong affinity with conservation and restoration of natural systems

· Mission, values and impact driven

· Resilience, and the ability to make difficult things happen

· Outstanding problem-solving skills and detail orientation

· Willingness to join an international, remote working team, travelling to various international settings as needed

· A proven ability to work effectively in diverse cultural settings

· Evidence that you can work in remote teams, are self-driver with willingness to take initiative and committed to continuous improvement and consistent high-performance within a complex and fast-growing sector with 3-5 years of work experience

· Demonstrated results in financial modelling and investment structuring and ensuring day to day operational excellence

· An understanding of the voluntary carbon market (REDD+, ARR, ART Trees etc) is desirable

· Experience in an investment /asset management firm is a plus

· Quantitative and coding skills is a plus

What do we offer?

· Shared purpose, culture and values

· Unbeatable work flexibility and balance (global team, remote working)

· On-the-ground work in the most iconic nature landscapes of our planet

· A truly diverse team of colleagues, partners and clients

· An agile team, with unrivalled experience and track-record

· Competitive salary and share option in Revalue

Starting date: 1 September 2022

APPLY HERE