EU ETS revenue used to support gas boiler retrofitting, study finds

Published 11:22 on June 16, 2022 / Last updated at 11:22 on June 16, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

Revenue from auctioning EU ETS allowances should be earmarked for climate action after countries within the bloc were found using some of the cash to support fossil fuels, and in particular new gas boilers through building retrofitting, according to a study published this week.