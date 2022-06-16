Head of Low Carbon Market Analysis, BP – UK (Remote)

This is a role within a new team at bp that provides detailed commercial and power market analysis to support our low carbon energy businesses, optimize our revenue streams and support the development of the low carbon pipeline.

You will play a key role in our auctioning and bidding processes for licenses and offtake agreements, in framing our low carbon portfolio strategy, and in supporting project execution as required.

You will have a deep understanding of power markets, ideally in the UK, Europe, and the US with the ability to model complex international power and energy systems using this knowledge and ability to provide strategic portfolio insights and key performance metrics.

You are a self-starter that will add value to bp quickly through good communication and technical skills.

Key Accountabilities

Short and long-term power market analysis

Develop core beliefs on our targeted low carbon markets

Provide all commercial inputs to value assets

Power price forecasting

Develop and maintain power price models for bp’s target markets

Build and maintain an understanding of power market structure and regulations

Forecast long-term and short-term power prices

Low carbon asset commercial evaluation

Provide all commercial inputs to support auctions and license bids

Evaluate offtake opportunities and recommend strategy, e.g. power purchase agreement

Renewable portfolio commercial strategy

Identify and prioritize key markets and regions for renewable project development from commercial and markets perspectives

Drive the renewable portfolio from a commercial value perspective

Support M&A due-diligence

Required Experience:

Relevant academic qualifications – Master Degree or equivalent in relevant disciplines 10-15 years of commercial experience in power market analysis and modeling, this is a Senior Level Role.

Key Skills



Expertise in quantitative and fundamental power market analysis including power price forecasting

Prior experience in using fundamental models as e.g. Plexos is preferred

Expertise in building and using commercial models to value low carbon assets

Detailed understanding of power market legislation and regulation

Detailed understanding of low carbon auctioning and bidding process

Detailed understanding of power purchase and energy offtake contracts

Detailed understanding of European and/or American Power markets fundamentals

You will work as part of the strategy, sustainability, and ventures organisation and in close collaboration with our low carbon energy and trading and shipping businesses to support the development of our low carbon assets.

Entity

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures

Job Family Group

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group

Relocation available

No

Travel Required

Yes – up to 10%

Country

Germany, Spain, United Kingdom, United States of America

About BP

STRATEGY, SUSTAINABILITY & VENTURES

Strategy Sustainability & ventures (SS&V) defines and accelerates the delivery of our strategy, while engraining sustainability in our business and promoting ethics and compliance across the ‎organization.

SS&V is… …an integrator to define strategic direction for bp…an enabler to effective ethics and compliance as a driver of organizational and business sustainability We also harness adjacencies to our existing businesses, through our venturing and business building capabilities. The latter we call bp Launchpad. Combined, these give us access to short-term and longer-term high-value options, investing around $100 million per year in both our existing portfolio and new companies.

a business entity to accelerate strategic delivery

We originate, incubate, scale and commercialize new businesses and technology-led options, underpinned by technology insights and accelerate growth in our core business and in new digital adjacencies

Modern, dynamic and collaborative approach to strategy, sustainability and capital allocation – we work together with the businesses, finance and the broad organization to support the ‎delivery of our ambition, our aims and our financial aspirations. We will help to frame and make the ‎optimal trade-offs and choices for bp

Connecting strategy and purpose – we lead the development of bp’s strategy, to drive the long-term resilience and value of our business and create value for our stakeholders more widely, including society, our employees and our shareholders.‎

Proprietary bp insights – we focus on developing a distinctive understanding of global economics, energy markets, customer needs, technology and competitors to support our businesses and ‎strategy.‎

Proactive shaping of external policy – we define where bp stands on matters of public policy – ‎in line with our aims – as well as how we can contribute to proactively shape the external ‎environment across regions.‎

Setting bp’s sustainability strategic direction – we define bp’s approach to sustainability and promote progress ‎on bp net zero, people and planet aims.‎

Enabling bp and its businesses to achieve their goals – where we hold expertise, we will ‎use it collaboratively and constructively

We support bp business groups and other entities in promoting an ethical culture and work ‎environment, and effective compliance risk management.‎

Experience Level

Executive

Legal disclaimer

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.

