Director, Nature Based Solutions (NBS) APAC, Palladium – Brisbane/Canberra (Hybrid)

About Palladium – Palladium is a global leader in the design, development and delivery of Positive Impact – the intentional creation of enduring social and economic value. We work with governments, businesses, and investors to solve the world’s most pressing challenges. With a team of more than 3,000 employees operating in 90 plus countries and a global network of over 35,000 experts, we help improve economies, societies and, most importantly, people’s lives.

This role will lead the growth of the NBS opportunities in the APAC region, by focusing on business development, serve as a capture lead or proposal developer for projects in the NBS sector, across private sector, not for profit and government sectors. Winning a number of major new projects is a key measure of success. Reporting to our APAC Regional Business Partner, it can be based in Brisbane or Canberra, on a permanent basis.

About the Role:

Capture new business development opportunities, leading teams through the bid process to deliver success, with input into the technical writing, costing and relationships;

Explore opportunities outside of Palladium’s traditional focus to deliver commercial performance;

Direct and manage projects from varying size, including risk mitigation, team leadership, finance/budget, start-up and communications;

Serve as a subject matter expert and advisor on blended climate finance (particularly public and private finance for climate initiatives), forests and land use and/or blue economy, including research, analysis and reporting;

Act as a true leader, mentoring and upskilling teams around you to build a high-performance NBS function and a segment leader.

About You:

Substantial work experience and subject matter expert;

Substantial work experience managing multiple complex projects in a time-sensitive environment;

In-depth understanding of carbon projects and other natural outcome deliveries, including experience in mobilising capital for projects at scale;

Experience on developing country issues and/or contexts advantageous;

Relevant experience working in developing countries;

Successful track record in leading and winning proposals for development agencies in climate finance, climate change, environment, and natural resources;

Tertiary qualifications in related fields preferred;

A proven ability to develop collaborative relationships with internal and external stakeholders at a leadership level;

Flexibility to travel to various locations throughout the APAC region.

Why Choose Palladium?:

11% Superannuation with the opportunity to supplement;

5 weeks’ annual leave;

Great office culture with the opportunity to add real value;

Health and travel insurance benefits.

Applications will be assessed on a rolling basis.

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion – We welcome applications from all sections of society and actively encourage diversity to drive innovation, creativity, success and good practice. We positively welcome and seek to ensure we achieve diversity in our workforce; and that all job applicants and employees receive equal and fair treatment regardless of their background or personal characteristics. These include: (but are not limited to) socio-economic background, age, race, gender identity, religion, ethnicity, sexual orientation, disability, nationality, veteran, marital or Indigenous status.

Should you require any adjustments or accommodations to be made due to a disability or you are a neurodivergent individual or any other circumstance, please email our team at accessibility@thepalladiumgroup.com

Safeguarding – We define Safeguarding as “the preventative action taken by Palladium to protect our people, clients and the communities we work with from harm”. We are committed to ensuring that all children and adults who come into contact with Palladium are treated with respect and are free from abuse. All successful candidates will be subject to an enhanced selection process including safeguarding-focused interviews and a rigorous due diligence process.

