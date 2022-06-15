UPDATE – Virginia agency approves Dominion Energy request to suspend RGGI rider

Published 22:30 on June 15, 2022 / Last updated at 00:47 on June 16, 2022 / Americas, US / No Comments

The Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) on Wednesday approved utility Dominion Energy’s request to suspend its existing rate case so as to recover RGGI allowance costs, ahead of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s (R) widely anticipated plans to severe the state’s RGGI linkage.