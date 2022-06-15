Canada > Carbon credit ratings agency gives Canadian forestry project its lowest grade

Carbon credit ratings agency gives Canadian forestry project its lowest grade

Published 16:58 on June 15, 2022  /  Last updated at 17:07 on June 15, 2022  /  Canada, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

A forestry project in Canada has been awarded only a low chance of achieving 1 tonne of CO2 avoidance or removal by a carbon credit ratings agency in its latest update.

A forestry project in Canada has been awarded only a low chance of achieving 1 tonne of CO2 avoidance or removal by a carbon credit ratings agency in its latest update.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software