Oil major invests in forestry firm to generate carbon credits in Gabon

Published 17:21 on June 15, 2022  /  Last updated at 18:32 on June 15, 2022  /  Africa, International, Nature-based, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

A European oil major and has purchased a 49% stake in a forestry management firm in Gabon to develop a sustainable forest management model that aims to generate carbon credits from reduced deforestation, conservation, and afforestation.

