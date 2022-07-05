Americas > ANALYSIS: CER cancellations against Colombian CO2 tax jump in 2022, Verra retirements dive as supply pool shrinks

ANALYSIS: CER cancellations against Colombian CO2 tax jump in 2022, Verra retirements dive as supply pool shrinks

Published 23:56 on July 5, 2022  /  Last updated at 03:47 on July 6, 2022  /  Americas, Aviation/CORSIA, Carbon Taxes, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Voluntary cancellations of certified emissions reduction (CER) credits against Colombia's domestic carbon tax via the UN’s Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) have jumped this year, with the offsets cancelled over the last two years coming almost entirely from a handful of hydro projects.

Voluntary cancellations of certified emissions reduction (CER) credits against Colombia’s domestic carbon tax via the UN’s Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) have jumped this year, with the offsets cancelled over the last two years coming almost entirely from a handful of hydro projects.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software