EU lawmakers strike provisional deal on ETS reform ahead of repeat vote

Published 10:11 on June 15, 2022 / Last updated at 10:32 on June 15, 2022 / CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

Senior MEPs from the centre-right EPP, centre-left S&D and liberals from Renew – the three largest political groups – have sealed a provisional deal on the EU ETS late Tuesday that would see an earlier phaseout of free allowances and a slightly tighter annual cap cut than at last week's failed vote.