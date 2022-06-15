Lack of policy development holds up PNG carbon sales, official says

Published 08:40 on June 15, 2022 / Last updated at 08:40 on June 15, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary Market / No Comments

The head of Papua New Guinea's Climate Change Development Authority (CCDA) has told national media that a delay in government policy-making is holding up hundreds of millions of dollars in potential carbon credit revenue.