Sales Manager, Carbon Project Development, Carbon Offset & Green Energy Services, ClimatePartner – Munich

What you will do
- You acquire corporate customers principally from within the ClimatePartner customer base worldwide and throughout various sectors
- You develop acquisition strategies around encouraging corporate investors to finance a suite of Carbon offset Project Development opportunities around the world
- You will be involved in the processing of tenders from internationally active groups and public clients
- You will be responsible for the sales process from the initial contact to personal appointments and the preparation of offers
- You will collaborate closely the Sales, Customer Management and Carbon Offset Project Development teams at ClimatePartner to craft compelling proposals and ‘take ownership’ of the sales process
Who you are
- You have at least three years of relevant professional experience in sales or key account management
- You have experience in the Voluntary Carbon Market, preferably in Carbon offset Project Development and gained with a consultancy/broker, a Carbon Standard, a VVB or other related industry participant
- You sell with enthusiasm, think entrepreneurially and work in a goal-oriented manner
- You enjoy working in a team
- You have experience in preparing offers and ideally in processing tender documents
- You have particularly strong presentation skills
- You have a very good command of German and English
Please send us your CV and cover letter in English.
Why you should join us
How to apply
+49 89 1222875-1187
jobs@climatepartner.com
About us
ClimatePartner is a leading solution provider for corporate climate action: We combine individual consulting with a cloud-based software that is unique on the market. We help our customers calculate and reduce carbon emissions and offset residual emissions. This renders products and companies carbon neutral, confirmed by our label.
We offer carbon offset projects in different regions and with different technologies and standards. The additional social benefits of the projects are particularly important to us. Our efforts are geared towards the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations.
ClimatePartner was founded in Munich in 2006. Today, our more than 500 employees are spread across offices in Barcelona, Berlin, Boston, Essen, London, Milan, Munich (HQ), Paris, Stockholm, The Hague, Vienna and Zurich. We work with more than 5,000 companies in 60+ countries.