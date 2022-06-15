Climate Policy Fellow, Conservation International – Various Locations

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a global challenge. Due to the fluidity of the situation, we periodically reassess our plans to reopen our offices. For the safety of our employees, our approach is tailored to the situation in each of the 30 countries we operate in. Travel is only conducted when absolutely necessary and safe to do so. Hiring managers will provide guidance on flexible work arrangements in accordance with country-specific safety policies.

Conservation International protects nature for the benefit of humanity. Through science, policy, fieldwork, and finance, we spotlight and secure the most important places in nature for the climate, biodiversity, and for people. With offices in 30 countries and projects in more than 100 countries, Conservation International partners with governments, companies, civil society, Indigenous peoples, and local communities to help people and nature thrive together.

POSITION SUMMARY

CI believes that getting the right rules and incentives in place, and the right policy framework, is essential to achieving our mission to “empower societies to responsibly and sustainably care for nature, our global biodiversity, for the well-being of humanity.”

The Climate Policy Fellow will be a member of the Global Policy and Government Affairs division, working closely with global, regional, and national policy teams to advance NCS in policy outcomes. The Climate Policy Fellow will also be a part of CI’s Technical Fellowship program, which hosts conservation Fellows who work to create dynamic and unconventional approaches to address barriers to sustainability and contribute to a shift in how nature is valued and protected. With 2-year contracts, the Fellows are able to expand the breadth of their skills, gain valuable experience in their fields, and find innovative solutions together with CI ​program staff and local partners.

RESPONSIBILITIES

In coordination with national and regional policy teams, serve as a REDD+ policy advisor to support policy elements of CI’s REDD+ nesting efforts in at least 3 countries.

In collaboration with national and regional policy teams, support at least 3 CI country programs to develop policy recommendations for the design of policy frameworks to facilitate the development and delivery and international transfer of high-quality NCS credits. This includes policy work to clarify carbon rights, engaging with the government as they design national authorization processes for participating in carbon markets, etc.

Support the development of policy-related training, materials, and national assessments on REDD+ and NCS policy enabling conditions, as needed.

Maintain records for project documentation and donor reporting.

Support funding proposal development.

Act as liaison with public and private sector partners.

Present and speak publicly at events and conferences, as needed.

Other duties as assigned by the supervisor such as: overseeing an intern or developing a budget for a proposal.

Fellows will serve 2-year contracts, with an annual review to assess progress. Upon placement, each Fellow will work with their Manager to create a work plan outlining Fellowship goals, activities, outputs, and a timeframe to track and measure progress and impact. Each Fellow will produce 2-3 tangible outputs relating to their specific area of expertise – proposals, publications, guidelines, etc. Fellows will have quarterly check-ins with the Fellowship Director, provide written updates as needed for donor check-ins and formal reporting requirements, and submit an end-of-year report.

WORKING CONDITIONS

The position requires up to 25% domestic and international travel.

This is a fast-paced work environment that will require regular early morning or evening work for phone calls with CI programs in other time zones.

Guidance on flexible work arrangements will be shared during the interview process.

QUALIFICATIONS

Required

Bachelor’s degree in conservation science, climate, international policy, or development-related field.

5 to 7 years of specialized professional experience in topics related to international climate policy and knowledge of negotiations under major climate policy fora.

Demonstrated capacity for policy analysis and understanding of policy processes and strategies for influencing them.

Working knowledge of climate policy.

Able to work independently and in a team setting, including with remote teams.

Fluency in written and spoken English.

Strong interpersonal and written and oral communication skills, able to form collaborative working relationships with multiple groups internal and external to the organization.

Experienced and confident at high-level meetings, panels, conferences, workshops, events, and presentations.

Ability to function well in a multicultural, diverse, and fast-paced work team environment. Comfortable working across cultures.

Comfortable managing multiple duties and adapting to changing priorities. Ability to meet deadlines and manage time and diverse activities. Solid attention to detail.

Preferred

Master’s degree in international relations, conservation science, climate, policy, economics, or development-related field.

Established relationships in the climate change and/or conservation policy community.

Fluency in a second language would be beneficial (Spanish, French, Bahasa Indonesia, Portuguese).

Experience leading and/or participating in an effective team.

Service focus. Courteous, tactful, and proven ability to work effectively with others.

Ability to work under general supervision and take initiative to solve problems under the supervisor’s direction.

Familiar and comfortable with Microsoft Office and Adobe software.

