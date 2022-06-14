US utility NextEra Energy announces 2045 decarbonisation target without offset use

Published 18:25 on June 14, 2022 / Last updated at 18:25 on June 14, 2022 / Americas, US / No Comments

Vertically integrated utility NextEra Energy on Tuesday said it will decarbonise its operations by 2045, but without dependence on offsets to supply emissions-free energy across the US.