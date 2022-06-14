New ombudsman touted to give corporates money back from dodgy VCM credits

Published 17:54 on June 14, 2022 / Last updated at 17:54 on June 14, 2022 / EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Corporates unwittingly buying bogus or dodgy offsets in the voluntary carbon market (VCM) may be able to get their money back in the future, just like buying a toaster or television that does not work, a board member of the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (IC-VCM) said Tuesday.