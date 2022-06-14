CBAM > France proposes delaying ETS2 start by a year in carbon market reforms

France proposes delaying ETS2 start by a year in carbon market reforms

Published 22:02 on June 14, 2022  /  Last updated at 22:07 on June 14, 2022  /  CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, Shipping  /  No Comments

EU nations should consider delaying by a year to 2027 the launch of a second ETS for buildings and road transport, according to a draft proposal by France, which is currently steering member state talks.

EU nations should consider delaying by a year to 2027 the launch of a second ETS for buildings and road transport, according to a draft proposal by France, which is currently steering member state talks.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software