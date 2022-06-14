Anew day dawns: Carbon credit firms Bluesource and Element Markets rename merged entity

Published 17:40 on June 14, 2022 / Last updated at 18:08 on June 14, 2022 / Americas, Canada, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, RINs & LCFS, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

North American offset project developer Bluesource and environmental commodities company Element Markets have merged to form “Anew”, the companies announced Tuesday.