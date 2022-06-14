Aviation/CORSIA > New hybrid carbon contract to launch Friday, expected to trade at $7-8

New hybrid carbon contract to launch Friday, expected to trade at $7-8

Published 18:39 on June 14, 2022  /  Last updated at 18:39 on June 14, 2022  /  Aviation/CORSIA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

A standardised contract touted as providing a single global price for voluntary carbon market (VCM) credits will launch on two exchanges later this week and should initially trade at $7-8/tonne, a webinar heard on Tuesday.

A standardised contract touted as providing a single global price for voluntary carbon market (VCM) credits will launch on two exchanges later this week and should initially trade at $7-8/tonne, a webinar heard on Tuesday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software