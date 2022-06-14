Australia’s Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) has awarded a A$2 million ($1.4 mln) grant to a local company that has developed a unique technology to dramatically improve fuel efficiency for aviation and shipping and cut carbon emissions in both sectors, it announced on Tuesday.
Australia’s CEFC awards A$2 million to help scale new shark-inspired tech for aviation, shipping
