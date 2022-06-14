Only a handful of Australian companies have registered new offset projects with the Clean Energy Regulator the past week, while the nation’s corporate watchdog is urging industry to dob in those engaging in greenwashing.
Australian Market Roundup: Small number of projects registered as watchdog looks to stamp out greenwashing
Only a handful of Australian companies have registered new offset projects with the Clean Energy Regulator the past week, while the nation’s corporate watchdog is urging industry to dob in those engaging in greenwashing.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.