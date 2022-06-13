Project Director, Forest Positive Partnership, Conservation International – Arlington/Seattle

The location for the position is:

Arlington, VA, United States or Seattle, WA, United States

Conservation International protects nature for the benefit of humanity. Through science, policy, fieldwork, and finance, we spotlight and secure the most important places in nature for the climate, biodiversity, and for people. With offices in 30 countries and projects in more than 100 countries, Conservation International partners with governments, companies, civil society, Indigenous peoples, and local communities to help people and nature thrive together.

POSITION SUMMARY

Provide technical and programmatic support and oversight for CI’s forest positive partnership with the private sector. Manages all aspects of the project life cycle including project planning, work plans, implementation, monitoring, evaluation, and reporting on deliverables and project status. Ensure compliance with project standards, donor requirements, and project alignment with institutional priorities. Advice on adaptive management strategies and capacity-building needs to ensure project success. Represent CI with a corporate partner and serve as a key technical resource and build alliances/engage key external stakeholders including government and NGO officials, donors, and others critical to project success.

Manage and monitor project budgets and write donor reports as required. Collaborate on and lead efforts to secure project funding, expand project pipeline and manage funding relationships with key partners.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Lead a process with field programs and other teams across CI to design and implement a portfolio of conservation and restoration projects.

Identify partners and develop and manage partnerships with field programs, subgrantees, and contractors to ensure delivery against the project objectives.

Represent the project with internal and external audiences.

Lead process to develop robust M+E framework for the project and ensure timely reporting on progress.

Work with the finance team to manage and monitor project budgets.

WORKING CONDITIONS

This position is based in Arlington, VA, or Seattle, WA.

Frequent travel to the project site and other office locations.

Comfortable working out of doors for extended periods.

Ability to work extended work hours to meet project deadlines.

Guidance on flexible work arrangements will be shared during the interview process.

For the health and safety of our employees, their families, and our community, all US-based Conservation International staff are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. This mandatory vaccine requirement applies to all staff working remotely, in a hybrid work arrangement, and on-site in CI US offices. Effective January 4, 2022, new hires will be required to provide proof of full vaccination with a government-approved vaccine as a condition for employment. Requests for reasonable accommodations or exceptions related to medical or religious reasons will be considered. Candidates are NOT required to state their COVID-19 vaccine status in their application.

QUALIFICATIONS

Required

Bachelor’s Degree and 7 years or more related experience.

Direct project management experience, preferably in the conservation, NGO, advocacy, or related arena.

Excellent technical and analytical skills.

Excellent organization and time management skills.

Team player and able to work effectively with diverse works groups in a multicultural environment.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

A record of success in influencing and partnering with key stakeholders and raising funds.

Ability to work well under pressure, multitask, set priorities, and deliver quality results.

Comfortable working in a fast-paced environment with changing priorities and under minimal supervision.

Experience engaging and working with the private sector on conservation initiatives.

Experience working across teams to drive the successful execution of projects within a complex organization.

Ability to facilitate alignment across multiple parties.

At least 2 years of experience working in the field of conservation and/or rural development.

Preferred

Advanced degree preferred.

Ability to work in Portuguese, Spanish, French, and/or Bahasa Indonesia

To apply for this position please submit a resume and cover letter to cvillazon@conservation.org.