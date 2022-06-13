The European Parliament’s environment committee (ENVI) is likely to delay reopening divisive negotiations on EU ETS reforms following a meeting of senior lawmakers on Monday, a move that would postpone confrontation ahead of a second vote in the full assembly later this month.
EU lawmakers set to spurn chance to quickly reopen talks on ETS reform
