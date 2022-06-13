EU will fail to meet Global Methane Pledge unless people eat less meat, warns report

Published 23:01 on June 13, 2022 / Last updated at 18:15 on June 13, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS, International / No Comments

Tackling methane emissions from cows is the blind spot of the EU that risks the bloc failing to meet the Global Methane Pledge unless policies are adopted to encourage a shift in diet away from meat and dairy products, an analyst report said Monday.