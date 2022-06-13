EUAs fell back in thin trading on Monday as the market awaited developments from the European Parliament’s environment committee, which meets today and tomorrow to discuss a revamped report on the “Fit for 55” reform package, which was rejected by the full Parliament last week.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
EUAs fell back in thin trading on Monday as the market awaited developments from the European Parliament's environment committee, which meets today and tomorrow to discuss a revamped report on the "Fit for 55" reform package, which was rejected by the full Parliament last week.
