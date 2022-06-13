Asia Pacific > CPC makes Taiwan’s first crude oil “carbon neutral” trade in deal with Azeri NOC

CPC makes Taiwan’s first crude oil “carbon neutral” trade in deal with Azeri NOC

Published 10:23 on June 13, 2022  /  Last updated at 10:29 on June 13, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, Other APAC, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

State-owned oil, gas, and petrochemicals company CPC has made Taiwan’s first “carbon neutral” trade for a crude oil shipment in a deal involving the trading arm of SOCAR, Azerbaijan’s national oil company (NOC), it announced over the weekend.

State-owned oil, gas, and petrochemicals company CPC has made Taiwan’s first “carbon neutral” trade for a crude oil shipment in a deal involving the trading arm of SOCAR, Azerbaijan’s national oil company (NOC), it announced over the weekend.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software