CPC makes Taiwan’s first crude oil “carbon neutral” trade in deal with Azeri NOC

Published 10:23 on June 13, 2022 / Last updated at 10:29 on June 13, 2022

State-owned oil, gas, and petrochemicals company CPC has made Taiwan’s first “carbon neutral” trade for a crude oil shipment in a deal involving the trading arm of SOCAR, Azerbaijan’s national oil company (NOC), it announced over the weekend.