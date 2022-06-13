Senior Policy & Principal Policy Offer Carbon Farming, WA Dept of Water and Environmental Regulation – Perth

Do you want to help shape Western Australia’s transition to net zero emissions and a prosperous low-carbon future?

The Department of Water and Environmental Regulation (DWER) leads the Government’s response to climate change and is committed to ensuring Western Australia’s resources and environment are healthy and able to support a strong economy and thriving communities, now and into the future. DWER is responsible for environmental and water regulation, creating a ‘one stop shop’ for industry and developers and providing greater opportunities for streamlining and simplifying regulation.

Our values-based culture reflects who we are and how we go about business.

The Opportunity:

These are fixed term full time opportunities until 30 June 2026 with the possibility of extension and/or permanency.

The Senior Policy and Principal Policy Officer positions support the development of Western Australia’s sectoral emissions reduction strategies through evaluation and high level advice on key land sector matters for the low carbon transition including carbon farming, national and international carbon offset markets, carbon farming methods and offset integrity.

Working collaboratively with stakeholders including Government departments, technical experts and peak industry bodies, these roles will inform and deliver advice to Government on opportunities and frameworks to optimise the State’s significant land mass to transition to net zero emissions, and deliver environmental and social co-benefits.

As a department we recognise that flexible working arrangements support effective work-life balance, empowers our people and increases team productivity. We are committed to creating an equitable and diverse workforce that promotes an inclusive and supportive workplace environment. We value the unique diversity of experience that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people with disability, people from culturally diverse backgrounds, women and youth bring to our workforce.

