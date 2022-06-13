The New Zealand government’s quarterly carbon allowance auction is set for this Wednesday, putting 4.825 million units out for sale on the NZX-EEX platform, with analysts expecting the cost containment reserve (CCR) to be completely exhausted leading to an upshoot in prices.
PREVIEW: NZ auction expected to clear above NZ$70, CCR to be entirely spent
