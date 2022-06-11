- Organization’s Name: Gold Standard Foundation
- Post Title/Position: DEVELOPMENT MANAGER, GOVERNMENT AND MULTILATERAL AGENCIES
- Term, Experience Level, Special Requirements: Full time position
- Deadline date: 24th June 2022
- Duty Station: Office (Geneva)/hybrid working in Switzerland, or remote working in the United Kingdom, Germany
- Link to apply: https://goldstandard.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=28&source=aWQ9MTA%3D
*Development Manager, Government and Multilateral Agencies, Gold Standard Foundation – Geneva/Switzerland (Hybrid)/Remote in UK or Germany
*PREMIUM LISTING - The Gold Standard Foundation is seeking a Development Manager, Government and Multilateral Agencies.