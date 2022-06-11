Job Postings > *Officer, Standards Development & Innovations in Land Use and Forestry, Gold Standard Foundation – India (Remote)

Published 00:40 on June 11, 2022

*PREMIUM LISTING - The Gold Standard Foundation is seeking an Officer, Standards Development & Innovations in Land Use and Forestry.
  • Organization’s Name: Gold Standard Foundation
  • Post Title/Position: OFFICER – STANDARDS DEVELOPMENT & INNOVATION – LUF
  • Term, Experience Level, Special Requirements: Full time position
  • Deadline date:  26th June 2022
  • Duty Station: Remote India
  • Link to apply: https://goldstandard.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=27

