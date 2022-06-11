- Organization’s Name: Gold Standard Foundation
- Post Title/Position: MANAGER– STANDARDS DEVELOPMENT & INNOVATIONS – ENERGY
- Term, Experience Level, Special Requirements: Full time position
- Deadline date: 26th June 2022
- Duty Station: Remote India
- Link to apply: https://goldstandard.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=25&source=aWQ9MTA%3D
Manager, Standards Development & Innovations in Energy, Gold Standard Foundation – India (Remote)
