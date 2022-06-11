- Organization’s Name: Gold Standard Foundation
- Post Title/Position: MANAGER– METHODOLOGY DEVELOPMENT & INNOVATIONS – LUF
- Term, Experience Level, Special Requirements: Full time position
- Deadline date: 26th June 2022
- Duty Station: Remote India
- Link to apply: https://goldstandard.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=24&source=aWQ9MTA%3D
*Manager, Methodology Development & Innovations in Land Use and Forestry, Gold Standard Foundation – India (Remote)
*PREMIUM LISTING - The Gold Standard Foundation is seeking a Manager, Methodology Development & Innovations in Land Use and Forestry.