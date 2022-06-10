Carbon Market Consultant for Fiji, World Resources Institute – Fiji/remote

This position will be based in Fiji (or remote with regular travel to Fiji) or the WRI Global office in the US.

Program Overview:

Job Summary:

WRI’s Finance Center aims to shift financial flows away from dangerous activities that fuel climate change and towards solutions for an equitable, low-carbon, climate-resilient economy. We have a collaboration agreement with Fiji’s Ministry of Economy’s Climate Change and International Cooperation Division (CCICD) to expand upon current carbon market mechanisms in Fiji and to provide guidance on how to advance and scale Fiji’s participation in global carbon markets.

Job Responsibilities:

World Resources Institute (WRI) intends to award short-term contract to advise on establishing new carbon market mechanisms in Fiji. The consultancy will last at least five (5) continuous working months and is expected to be completed by December 2022. There is a possibility for a six-month extension.

The Consultant’s main areas of responsibility will include the following:

– Provide analytical guidance, research assistance and capacity building to assist the Climate Change and International Cooperation Division (CCICD) with development of carbon market initiatives in accordance with Fiji’s Climate Change Act.

– Explore opportunities to leverage carbon market mechanisms to facilitate financial innovation in support of Fiji’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) targets on emissions reductions.

– Provide coordination assistance, and technical support to Fiji’s engagement on relevant carbon market initiatives and negotiations including the Ministry of Forestry’s REDD+ program, the Forest Carbon Partnership ERPA Agreement, DFAT’s Blue Carbon Partnership, the Indo-Pacific Carbon Offset Scheme, or other voluntary carbon markets

– Gather and review current voluntary carbon finance projects in Fiji to enhance CCICD’s understanding and awareness on tracking progress of such projects.

– Carry out necessary capacity building activities with the CCICD team. to suit requirements of the carbon market mechanisms and collaborate with WRI’s team embedded with the CCICD to contribute to overall project objectives.

– Follow international developments and negotiations on Article VI of the Paris Agreement.

Note: The consultant will be based in Fiji (or be able to travel there for extended periods) and will be embedded with the Fiji Ministry of Economy. S/he will work alongside Fijian officials, with technical backing from WRI’s DC office. This is a five-month contract, with the possibility of a six-month extension.

Job Qualifications:

Required qualifications:

• A bachelor’s degree in finance, economics, business administration, or other relevant subjects

• At least 5 years of professional experience in technical activities related to carbon market mechanism

• Strong analytical and quantitative skills, alongside strong synthesis and strategic thinking skills

• Ability to interact with senior government officials and a wide range of stakeholders (including private sector) and to facilitate discovery and planning processes

• Excellent written and oral communication skills in English Preferred qualifications:

• Experience working with or at public entities in Fiji or other Pacific Island Countries

• An advanced degree (Masters or PhD) in a relevant field such as environmental policy, public policy, public administration, environmental economics, or similar

Requirements: US work authorization is required. WRI is unable to provide visa sponsorship for this opportunity.

Potential Salary: Salary is commensurate with experience and other compensable factors.

How to Apply:

Please include a cover letter with your application. Apply from here.

WRI Overview:

World Resources Institute (WRI) is an independent, nonprofit global research organization that turns big ideas into action at the nexus of environment, economic opportunity, and human well-being. We are working to address seven critical challenges that the world must overcome this decade to secure a sustainable future for people and the planet: climate change, energy, food, forests, water, sustainable cities, and the ocean.

We are passionate. We value our diversity of interests, skills, and backgrounds. We have a flexible work environment. And we share a common goal to catalyze change that will improve the lives of people. Our shared ideals are at the core of our approach. They include integrity, innovation, urgency, independence, and respect.

The foundation of our work is delivering high-quality research, data, maps, and analysis to solve the world’s greatest environment and international development challenges and improve people’s lives. We work with leaders in government, business, and civil society to drive ambitious action and create change on the ground. Equally important, we bring together partners to develop breakthrough ideas and scale-up solutions for far-reaching, enduring impact.

We have been growing rapidly: our staff has doubled in size over the past 5 years, and our operating budget is nearing $200 million. Founded in 1982, WRI has a global staff of over 1,800 people with work spanning 60 countries. We have offices in Africa, Brazil, China, Europe, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Colombia and the United States, as well as a growing presence in other countries and regions.

WRI is committed to advancing gender and social equity for human well-being in our mission and applies this principle to our organizational and programmatic practices.