Carbon Markets Development Lead, Drax Group – London/Selby/Flexible (UK)

Carbon Markets Development Lead

Permanent

Career Level 3

Location: London/Selby/Flexible

Are you passionate about wanting to address the global climate crisis by working with a company at the forefront of developing carbon removal technology? Are you ready to take your career to the next level as our Carbon Markets Development Lead?

If so, you’ll be essential in helping us achieve our purpose – to enable a zero carbon, lower cost energy future – and our ambition to be carbon negative by 2030. The key to achieving both is our innovative bioenergy with capture and storage (BECCS) technology project at Drax Power Station.

In this role, you will help Drax to sell our carbon credits globally, by working with standards bodies to ensure there’s a framework that enables us to demonstrate the high integrity of our carbon removals.

You’ll report directly into the Commercial Director for Innovation and this is a permanent role in a diverse and dynamic team operating at the cutting-edge. We can be flexible on location, although regular visits to our sites in Selby and London (and sometimes internationally) are likely.

This is an emerging market worldwide, so you’ll be at the forefront of its growth. Having identified key aspects of the framework we need to influence (e.g. the methodologies being developed by carbon removal standard-setting bodies), you’ll need to engage with the key stakeholders. Your aim will be to ensure we have a route to market for our carbon removals, and that the framework adequately reflects the value of high-integrity, long-duration carbon removals.

About The Role

You’ll be responsible for briefing senior stakeholders within Drax on developments in the voluntary carbon market (VCM). You’ll consider the key aspects of the framework for selling carbon offsets and removals and their potential impact on selling negative emissions from our UK and US projects. You’ll also develop and deliver plans to influence the VCM’s development, working closely with the Sustainability Director and team. This will ensure consistency across our broader positions on carbon accounting and biomass sustainability.

In addition, you’ll provide expert advice to the Commercial, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability teams and other internal stakeholders on issues relating to the sale of negative emissions. You’ll also work with our carbon removals sales lead to shape our proposition and contract structure for negative emissions, so that it appeals to potential purchasers.

About You

It’s highly desirable that you’re already passionate, knowledgeable and inquisitive about carbon reduction and carbon markets and removals, as well as carbon trading, with a network of relevant contacts. You’ll excel in collaboration, have excellent stakeholder engagement skills, and be comfortable working in complex technical, commercial and political environments. You’ll also be a highly motivated and enthusiastic self-starter with a proven track record in delivering results to tight deadlines.

You’ll have demonstratable analytical skills too, since you’ll need to interpret and adapt information to different audiences and convey it in an understandable way. This also means you need excellent presentation and communication skills, both in writing and orally, with an ability to convey complex information.

If this role sparks your interest and you believe you have the skills and experience, we need, we’d love to hear from you.

