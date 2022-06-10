Carbon Value Chain Expert, Louis Dreyfus Company – Wilton, CT

Overview / Brief

Louis Dreyfus Company is a leading merchant and processor of agricultural goods. Our activities span the entire value chain from farm to fork, across a broad range of business lines, we leverage our global reach and extensive asset network to serve our customers and consumers around the world. Structured as a matrix organization of six geographical regions and eight platforms, Louis Dreyfus Company is active in over 100 countries and employs approximately 15,000 people globally.

The Carbon Value Chain Expert is a position for a self-motivated, entrepreneurial and responsible individual with the ability to deliver under pressure. The Carbon Value Chain Expert will be part of LDC’s rapidly evolving Carbon Solutions Platform in a challenging regulatory, legal and high-profile environments, requiring innovation and capability to build effective relationships with internal and external stakeholders and network with organizations, carbon standards, consultants and other key players / stakeholders within the LDC Americas environmental markets to support and drive the expansion of the Global Carbon Solutions Platform at LDC.

They will serve as a subject matter expert in technical aspects around product GHG footprints, emission reduction and removal interventions, insetting and offsetting projects with a focus on North America. In close cooperation and together with the originators be the first point of contact and knowledge center regarding carbon in the Americas for LDC. The Carbon Value Chain Expert will participate / present LDC in external platforms and initiatives and will also contribute to the daily and long term (strategic) cooperation with the rest of the Global Carbon Solutions Platform.

Main Responsibilities

Develop internal and external relationships and network with organizations, consultants and other key players / stakeholders to support and lead the carbon-related projects in the Americas.

Evaluate and conduct due diligence assessment of external carbon offsetting projects and internal insetting projects and emission reduction and removal interventions

Identify and analyze information and data related to opportunities for emissions reductions and removals enhancements across all carbon standards, methodologies, agriculture-related project types (i.e. regenerative agriculture) and the potential for LDC’s environmental portfolio and carbon strategies in particular.

Actively contribute to and participate in the establishment of a “carbon expert knowledge center” within LDC to embed carbon within the full value chain.

Organise / participate in internal workshops and presentations to transfer knowledge.

Participate in / contribute to other LDC wide climate-related strategic initiatives.

Experience

Minimum 3 years of experience in the carbon markets with focus on carbon credit development and/or certification across carbon methodologies and standards (VCS, GS, CAR, ACR)

In-depth knowledge of carbon certification requirements and procedures

Experience in collecting / managing / analyzing large volumes of data.

Experience in Agri – commodity supply chains, and in forestry and land-use carbon methodologies.

Knowledge of GHG footprints calculation and corporate GHG management is a plus

Strong analytical skills to understand, use and/or develop methodologies and tools to evaluate carbon emissions and removals and their impact on set targets or the ability to generate carbon credits.

Other skills

Strong communication / presentation skills

Good interpersonal skills

Team player

Knowledge of low-carbon fuel markets and policy (California Low Carbon Fuel Standard, Oregon Clean Fuels Program) helpful

Knowledge of renewables’ markets and US and Canadian RECs (Renewable Energy Certificates)

Proactive, charismatic individual with the vision and ability to create new market opportunities and relationships.

Languages:

English

Academics

Master’s Degree (or equivalent)

Diversity & Inclusion

LDC is driven by a set of shared values and high ethical standards

Diversity is part of our DNA. LDC strives to create a diverse and inclusive work environment where people can thrive regardless of gender, sexuality, ethnicity or background.

Sustainability

Sustainable value is at the heart of our purpose as a company

We are passionate about creating fair and sustainable value, both for our business and for other value chain stakeholders: our people, our business partners, the communities we touch and the environment around us

How to Apply

To apply, please visit https://www.ldc.com/careers/join-ldc/job-details/?id=2419 and apply via the LDC Career Portal.

Please also Subscribe to your search results for any other role of interest.