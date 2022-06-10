Carbon Originator LATAM, Louis Dreyfus Company, Sao Paulo

Company: Louis Dreyfus Company Reason for Hiring: New Hire

Country/ Location: Sao Paulo, Brazil Type of position: Permanent

Job Family: Carbon Solutions Platform Remote / Flexible: To be Discussed

Overview / Brief

Louis Dreyfus Company is a leading merchant and processor of agricultural goods. Our activities span the entire value chain from farm to fork, across a broad range of business lines, we leverage our global reach and extensive asset network to serve our customers and consumers around the world. Structured as a matrix organization of six geographical regions and nine platforms, Louis Dreyfus Company is active in over 100 countries and employs approximately 17,000 people globally.

The Carbon Originator is a challenging position for a self-motivated, entrepreneurial, and responsible individual with the ability to deliver under pressure. The Carbon Originator will be working in LDC’s rapidly evolving Carbon Solutions business line in challenging regulatory, legal and high-profile environments, requiring innovation and capability to build effective relationships with internal and external stakeholders and network with organizations, registries, consultants and other key players / stakeholders within the LDC Brasilia environmental markets to support and drive the establishment of a leading environmental platform at LDC in Sao Paulo.

Main Responsibilities

Identify, value, negotiate and close structured transactions of environmental commodities (carbon offsets, removals) and partnerships and potential joint ventures to grow and build LDC’s carbon portfolio and capabilities in Brazil.

Lead opportunity identification, maturation, and delivery, building strong relationships with clients, such that they become sources of liquidity, margin and structure;

Leverage deep understanding of compliance and voluntary markets integrating connections between these markets to capture opportunities across market mechanisms, geographies, methodologies, vintages, contract duration and type, with focus on Brazil.

Conceptualise and implement new products and services around carbon credits, insets and low-carbon ingredients to be offered to customers in Brazil.

Integrate perspectives from all relevant sources in real time to build and originate carbon projects across the environmental value chain ; take proprietary positions to build portfolios significant to optionality, structure and risk, with the objective of optimizing returns.

Be LDC’s face and ambassador in Brazil for carbon related matters by building a small local team of expertise

Provide local market information to Trading Manager on local market conditions and events.

Work closely together with the Global Carbon Solutions team in Geneva (portfolio is warehoused in Switzerland) and support origination, development and delivery of new business on both the supply and demand side of the portfolio.

Contribute to strategic developments and decisions in the process towards LDC’s decarbonization goals. i.e: setting internal carbon price, develop internal projects, setting scope 1-3 emission reduction and net zero targets.

Participate in building a “carbon expert knowledge center” within LDC to embed carbon within the full value chain and valuations within LDC (Scope 1-3).

Follow best practice in the engagement and interaction with customers & counterparties, ensuring all desk activities comply with financial and market regulations as well as LDC’s compliance policies.

Experience

Expected to have ~5+ years of direct commercial work experience in the Carbon Trading markets with a proven history of executing successful transactions or supporting major transactions with customers.

Proven success developing wholesale origination transactions. Renewable energy development experience or contracting is a plus.

Experience working with Brazil compliance Carbon market; connect regional carbon economics with global operations

Experience sharing detailed perspectives on regional and global market factors, acting as an integral part of a corporate Carbon team and adding value and providing solutions.

Commercially focused individual who seeks to drive growth and deliver material new business within Environmental Product Markets.

Proven capability to work under tight deadlines and often conflicting pressures, the candidate will be able to deliver to a high standard and with a clear focus on developing value proposition and commercial effectiveness.

A hunger for success, with front office experience and a strong track record of gross margin delivery in either trading or origination roles.

Strong relationship management skills and an ability to gain trust and build credibility at the most senior level internally and externally (EVPs, VPs, C-Suite);

Proven track record in developing innovative structured deals and successfully taking them through the internal approval process.

An attention to detail, ensuring development of and adherence to robust systems that withstand internal and external scrutiny.

Other skills

Knowledge of Scope 1,2 and 3 GHG accounting

Knowledge of renewables’ markets and US and Canadian RECs (Renewable Energy Certificates)

Experience pricing and pitching complex structured transactions.

Proactive, charismatic individual with the vision and ability to create new market opportunities and relationships.

Works effectively with a team to accomplish shared objectives.

Effective oral and written communication internally and externally.

Strong proficiency in MS Office and databases.

Languages:

English

Academics

Bachelor’s degree in engineering, business or other relevant field of study required. MBA preferred

Diversity & Inclusion

LDC is driven by a set of shared values and high ethical standards

Diversity is part of our DNA. LDC strives to create a diverse and inclusive work environment where people can thrive regardless of gender, sexuality, ethnicity or background.

Sustainability

Sustainable value is at the heart of our purpose as a company

We are passionate about creating fair and sustainable value, both for our business and for other value chain stakeholders: our people, our business partners, the communities we touch and the environment around us

How to Apply

