Carbon Offset Sourcing Manager, ClimatePartner – Munich

What you will do
- You support international project partners and build up a supplier network
- You support the identification and sourcing of climate action projects
- You take responsibility for purchasing planning and for the orientation of strategic purchasing
- You support the administration of the company’s internal inventory management system as well as in the official registers
- You continuously inform yourself about the current carbon offset market
- You represent ClimatePartner at conferences, trade fairs and customer meetings
- You contribute sustainably to the economic success of the team and the company
Who you are
- You have one to two years of relevant work experience in the (voluntary) carbon market, purchasing or similar areas – we are open to all training professions and fields of study
- You communicate with enthusiasm and think entrepreneurially
- You have an independent and careful way of working
- You have a keen sense of how to approach project partners individually
- You enjoy working in a team
- You have a very good command of English, other languages such as German or French are an advantage
Please send us your CV and cover letter in English or German.
Why you should join us
We value transparency and open communication, work in flat hierarchies, and maintain a casual and easy-going work environment. ClimatePartner is a growing company in a market with great future perspectives. Join us and you will receive extensive guidance and supervision and have excellent options for further personal development. Find out more about working at ClimatePartner at climatepartner.com/en/careers.
About us
ClimatePartner is a leading solution provider for corporate climate action: We combine individual consulting with a cloud-based software that is unique on the market. We help our customers calculate and reduce carbon emissions and offset residual emissions. This renders products and companies carbon neutral, confirmed by our label.We offer carbon offset projects in different regions and with different technologies and standards. The additional social benefits of the projects are particularly important to us. Our efforts are geared towards the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations.ClimatePartner was founded in Munich in 2006. Today, our more than 500 employees are spread across offices in Barcelona, Berlin, Boston, Essen, London, Milan, Munich (HQ), Paris, Stockholm, The Hague, Vienna and Zurich. We work with more than 5,000 companies in 60+ countries.