Plans by EEX to grab market share in the voluntary carbon market (VCM) include beefing up its CORSIA-eligible VER future with Gold Standard credits, and introducing many individual future vintages for its nature-based VER as far out as 2025, the exchange revealed on Thursday.
EEX to beef up VCM contract, introduce multiple forestry futures
