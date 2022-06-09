The EU’s institutions are striving to avoid any ultimate delays to the passage of the bloc’s Fit for 55 climate policy package, sources close to the process said on Thursday as parliamentarians agreed to a swift return to vote following their chaotic failure to adopt positions a day earlier.
EU legislators aim to avoid delays in climate reforms after Parliament’s vote rejection
The EU’s institutions are striving to avoid any ultimate delays to the passage of the bloc’s Fit for 55 climate policy package, sources close to the process said on Thursday as parliamentarians agreed to a swift return to vote following their chaotic failure to adopt positions a day earlier.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.