Oil refineries need CO2 price above $100/tonne for green hydrogen switch

Carbon prices of between $100 and $150/tonne are necessary for the global oil refining market to switch to using green and blue hydrogen in the long term unless their production costs fall sharply, a consultancy warned Thursday.

