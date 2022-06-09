EUA prices advanced on modest volume on Thursday morning as traders moved on from the previous day’s European Parliament controversies and awaited news on the next steps for the ETS reform, while natural gas prices jumped as much as 15% after a fire knocked out a major US LNG exporting terminal.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
