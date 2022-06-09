The first quarter of the year has seen a huge spike in new carbon projects being registered with Australia’s Emission Reduction Fund, according to a regulator report, which also said it was unlikely it’s recent contract rule change would create an oversupply in the market.
Australia sees massive jump in carbon project registrations
