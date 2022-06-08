Quebec compliance offset issuance exceeds California during bumper period

Published 23:19 on June 8, 2022 / Last updated at 23:19 on June 8, 2022 / Americas, Canada, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Quebec’s environment ministry dished out more offsets this week than its WCI partner California in a rare feat, according to government data published Wednesday, as California Carbon Offset (CCO) prices continued to rise.