A Nordic nation-funded initiative set out draft guidelines for ensuring high-integrity voluntary compensation of GHGs on Wednesday, going further in some aspects than a similar draft for carbon credit buyers published earlier in the week.
Nordic initiative goes further than VCMI in draft for voluntary compensation
A Nordic nation-funded initiative set out draft guidelines for ensuring high-integrity voluntary compensation of GHGs on Wednesday, going further in some aspects than a similar draft for carbon credit buyers published earlier in the week.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.