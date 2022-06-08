Singapore players to launch sale for sustainable aviation fuel credits

Published 10:21 on June 8, 2022 / Last updated at 10:21 on June 8, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Other APAC, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has teamed up with government investment company Temasek and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to launch a sale of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) credits in July, they announced Wednesday.