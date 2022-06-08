The committee overseeing the quality of Australian offset projects on Wednesday released two reports refuting claims that human-induced regeneration (HIR) and landfill gas projects are fraudulent.
Australian offset watchdog rejects claims of lacking integrity
The committee overseeing the quality of Australian offset projects on Wednesday released two reports refuting claims that human-induced regeneration (HIR) and landfill gas projects are fraudulent.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.